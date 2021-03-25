UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Thursday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,745,337 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 124,813,160 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 10,063 new deaths and 624,777 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,009 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1,362 and Mexico with 579.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 545,282 deaths from 30,011,551 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 300,685 deaths from 12,220,011 cases, Mexico with 199,627 deaths from 2,208,755 cases, India with 160,692 deaths from 11,787,534 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,382 deaths from 4,312,908 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 238 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 197, Hungary 196, Montenegro 195 and Slovenia 192.

Europe overall has 932,228 deaths from 42,157,651 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 753,603 deaths from 23,955,190 infections, and the United States and Canada 568,035 deaths from 30,956,316 cases.

Asia has reported 267,927 deaths from 17,286,152 cases, the middle East 111,697 deaths from 6,283,786 cases, Africa 110,871 deaths from 4,138,525 cases, and Oceania 976 deaths from 35,541 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa Russia China Canada Spain Brazil United Kingdom Belgium Czech Republic United States Slovenia Mexico Hungary Middle East May December 2019 From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

23 minutes ago

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

19 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

19 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 positive reaches 17,002 , 20 on ..

20 minutes ago

Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.