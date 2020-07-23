Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 627,307 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 15,253,270 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 8,535,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 10,053 new deaths and 266,133 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Peru with 3,876 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,284, and India with 1,129.

Peru recorded 3,876 deaths in 24 hours but only 188 died on July 22. The other 3,688 were fatalities that had not been taken into account previously.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 143,190 deaths from 3,970,908 cases. At least 1,210,849 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 82,771 deaths from 2,227,514 cases, United Kingdom with 45,501 deaths from 296,377 cases, Mexico with 41,190 deaths from 362,274 cases, and Italy with 35,082 deaths from 245,032 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,729 cases (22 new since Wednesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,855 recoveries.

Europe overall has 206,714 deaths from 3,007,088 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 173,867 deaths from 4,057,096 infections, the United States and Canada 152,094 deaths from 4,083,148 cases, Asia 54,096 deaths from 2,271,815 cases, middle East 23,942 deaths from 1,048,030 cases, Africa 16,432 deaths from 771,160 cases, and Oceania 162 deaths from 14,936 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.