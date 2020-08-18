Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 774,832 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 21,936,820 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 13,623,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,233 new deaths and 220,645 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 876 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 684 and United States with 434.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 170,497 deaths from 5,438,325 cases. At least 1,865,580 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 108,536 deaths from 3,359,570 cases, Mexico with 57,023 deaths from 525,733 cases, India with 51,797 deaths from 2,702,742 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,369 deaths from 319,197 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru (80), Spain 61, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,871 cases (22 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 79,642 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 243,470 deaths from 6,225,679 cases, Europe 210,978 deaths from 3,562,495 infections, the United States and Canada 179,562 deaths from 5,560,567 cases, Asia 81,738 deaths from 4,080,157 cases, middle East 32,723 deaths from 1,352,244 cases, Africa 25,890 deaths from 1,129,613 cases, and Oceania 471 deaths from 26,072 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.