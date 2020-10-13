Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,081,902 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 11:00 GMT Tuesday.

At least 37,860,720 cases of coronavirus have been registered and of these, at least 26,184,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, officials recorded 4,126 new deaths and 297,637 new cases worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 706 new deaths, followed by United States with 320 and Argentina with 318.

Overall, the United States is the worst-hit country with 215,089 deaths from 7,804,643 cases and at least 3,106,728 people declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 150,689 deaths from 5,103,408 cases; India with 109,856 deaths from 7,175,880 cases; Mexico with 83,945 deaths from 821,045 cases; and the United Kingdom with 42,875 deaths from 617,688 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 101 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (88), Bolivia 71 and Spain 71.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,591 cases (13 new since monday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 80,729 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall is the worst-hit region, with 370,395 deaths from 10,151,027 cases.

Europe has recorded 243,261 deaths from 6,617,027 infections while the United States and Canada have 224,714 deaths from 7,987,348 cases.

Asia has registered 153,780 deaths from 9,274,971 cases, the middle East 50,463 deaths from 2,211,367 cases, Africa 38,295 deaths from 1,586,346 cases, and Oceania 994 deaths from 32,634 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.