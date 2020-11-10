Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,263,890 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 50,907,770 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 33,121,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 6,867 new deaths and 465,514 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were France with 548 new deaths, followed by Spain with 512 (since the previous toll reported on Friday) and the United States with 489.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 238,251 deaths from 10,110,552 cases. At least 3,928,845 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 162,628 deaths from 5,675,032 cases, India with 127,059 deaths from 8,591,730 cases, Mexico with 95,255 deaths from 972,785 cases, and the United Kingdom with 49,063 deaths from 1,213,363 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 114 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 106, Spain 84 and Brazil 77.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,267 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,187 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 413,838 deaths from 11,673,023 cases, Europe 311,035 deaths from 13,031,112 infections, and the United States and Canada 248,791 deaths from 10,375,229 cases.

Asia has reported 178,001 deaths from 11,126,994 cases, the middle East 65,666 deaths from 2,777,847 cases, Africa 45,618 deaths from 1,893,627 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,947 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.