Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,545,320 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 67,540,770 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 42,919,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 7,992 new deaths and 514,050 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,390, followed by Russia with 562 and Italy with 528.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 283,746 deaths from 14,955,025 cases. At least 5,714,557 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 177,317 deaths from 6,623,911 cases, India with 140,958 deaths from 9,703,770 cases, Mexico with 110,074 deaths from 1,182,249 and the United Kingdom with 61,434 deaths from 1,737,960.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 150 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 110, Italy 100, Spain 100.

Latin America and the Caribbean together have 460,228 deaths from 13,553,620 cases, Europe 450,176 deaths from 19,974,714 infections, and the United States and Canada 296,459 deaths from 15,373,711 cases.

Asia has reported 201,034 deaths from 12,807,177 cases, the middle East 82,370 deaths from 3,526,408 cases, Africa 54,111 deaths from 2,274,696 cases, and Oceania 942 deaths from 30,448 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.