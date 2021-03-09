UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,600,802 people since the outbreak in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 117,063,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 6,498 new deaths and 299,273 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 987, followed by the United States with 749 and France with 359.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 525,816 deaths from 29,045,448 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 266,398 deaths from 11,051,665 cases, Mexico with 190,923 deaths from 2,130,477 cases, India with 157,930 deaths from 11,244,786 cases, and the United Kingdom with 124,566 deaths from 4,223,232 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 207 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 192, Slovenia 187, United Kingdom 183 and Montenegro 173.

Europe overall has 878,311 deaths from 38,809,591 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 700,441 deaths from 22,146,374 infections, and the United States and Canada 548,074 deaths from 29,934,008 cases.

Asia has reported 260,291 deaths from 16,408,214 cases, the middle East 106,668 deaths from 5,756,502 cases, Africa 106,064 deaths from 3,975,834 cases, andOceania 953 deaths from 32,862 cases.

