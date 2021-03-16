Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,661,919 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 122,735,440 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 6,730 new deaths and 2,936,414 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,057 new deaths, followed by the United States with 738 and Russia with 443.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 535,661 deaths from 29,495,906 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 279,286 deaths from 11,519,609 cases, Mexico with 194,944 deaths from 2,167,729 cases, India with 158,856 deaths from 11,409,831 cases, and the United Kingdom with 125,580 deaths from 4,263,527 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 221 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 195, Slovenia 189, United Kingdom 185 and Montenegro 181.

Europe overall has 900,936 deaths from 42,689,923 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 721,581 deaths from 22,872,052 infections, and the United States and Canada 558,143 deaths from 30,406,981 cases.

Asia has reported 263,498 deaths from 16,701,615 cases, the middle East 108,681 deaths from 5,985,067 cases, Africa 108,117 deaths from 4,046,232 cases, and Oceania 963 deaths from 33,579 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.