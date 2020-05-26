UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The novel has killed at least 346,296 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 5,507,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,176,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The US is the worst-hit country with 98,223 deaths from 1,662,768 cases. At least 379,157 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,914 deaths from 261,184 cases, Italy with 32,877 from 230,158 cases, France at 28,457 deaths and 182,942 cases and Spain with 26,834 deaths and 235,400 cases.

Spain on Monday revised down its death toll by 2,000 after it said some fatalities were counted twice or wrongly attributed to the virus.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,992 cases. It has 78,277 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 172,890 deaths from 2,048,424 cases, the United States and Canada have 104,860 deaths from 1,748,479 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 41,590 deaths from 770,283 cases, Asia 14,478 deaths from 464,814 cases, the middle East 8,871 deaths from 351,114 cases, Africa 3,477 deaths from 116,099 cases, and Oceania 130 deaths from 8,491 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

