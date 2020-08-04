Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 694,507 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 18,324,580 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,707,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,309 new deaths and 207,124 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 803 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 561 and the United States with 532.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 155,471 deaths from 4,717,716 cases. At least 1,513,446 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 94,665 deaths from 2,750,318 cases, Mexico with 48,012 deaths from 443,813 cases, Britain with 46,210 deaths from 305,623 cases, and India with 38,938 deaths from 1,855,745 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 60, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,464 cases (36 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 79,030 recoveries.

Europe overall has 211,145 deaths from 3,233,151 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 203,726 deaths from 5,032,028 infections, the United States and Canada 164,453 deaths from 4,834,723 cases.

Asia has 65,970 deaths from 3,048,933 cases, middle East 28,320 deaths from 1,185,167 cases, Africa 20,629 deaths from 970,097 cases, and Oceania 264 deaths from 20,489 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.