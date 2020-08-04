UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 694,507 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 18,324,580 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,707,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,309 new deaths and 207,124 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 803 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 561 and the United States with 532.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 155,471 deaths from 4,717,716 cases. At least 1,513,446 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 94,665 deaths from 2,750,318 cases, Mexico with 48,012 deaths from 443,813 cases, Britain with 46,210 deaths from 305,623 cases, and India with 38,938 deaths from 1,855,745 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 60, and Italy 58.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,464 cases (36 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 79,030 recoveries.

Europe overall has 211,145 deaths from 3,233,151 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 203,726 deaths from 5,032,028 infections, the United States and Canada 164,453 deaths from 4,834,723 cases.

Asia has 65,970 deaths from 3,048,933 cases, middle East 28,320 deaths from 1,185,167 cases, Africa 20,629 deaths from 970,097 cases, and Oceania 264 deaths from 20,489 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa World China Canada Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy Brazil Belgium Peru United States Mexico Middle East May December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.