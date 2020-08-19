Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 781,194 people since it emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 22,187,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 13,874,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 6,568 new deaths and 250,397 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,352, followed by the United States with 1,226 and India with 1,092.

The US is the worst-hit country with 171,833 deaths from 5,482,823 cases. At least 1,898,159 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 109,888 deaths from 3,407,354 cases, Mexico with 57,774 deaths from 531,239 cases, India with 52,889 deaths from 2,767,273 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,381 deaths from 320,286 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 81, Spain 61, the UK 61 and Italy 59.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,888 cases (17 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths and 79,685 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 246,473 deaths from 6,316,389 cases, Europe 211,329 deaths from 3,588,985 infections, the United States and Canada 180,909 deaths from 5,605,869 cases, Asia 82,670 deaths from 4,158,901 cases, the middle East 33,029 deaths from 1,353,953 cases, Africa 26,301 deaths from 1,137,392 cases, and Oceania 483 deaths from 26,298 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.