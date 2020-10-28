Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,168,750 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on wednesday.

More than 44,056,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 29,694,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 7,723 new deaths and 516,898 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 928 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 643 and Brazil with 549.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 226,723 deaths from 8,779,794 cases. At least 3,487,666 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 157,946 deaths from 5,439,641 cases, India with 120,010 deaths from 7,990,322 cases, Mexico with 89,814 deaths from 901,268 cases, and the United Kingdom with 45,365 deaths from 917,575 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 104 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 95, Spain 75, Brazil 74. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,868 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,936 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 395,320 deaths from 11,059,786 cases, Europe 268,359 deaths from 9,423,884 infections, and the United States and Canada 236,719 deaths from 9,001,798 cases.

Asia has reported 167,825 deaths from 10,321,120 cases, the middle East 57,553 deaths from 2,475,896 cases, Africa 41,956 deaths from 1,739,674 cases, and Oceania 1,018 deaths from 34,314 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.