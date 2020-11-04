Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,215,957 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT wednesday.

More than 47,520,750 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 31,414,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 8,649 new deaths and 544,664 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 232,634 deaths from 9,385,143 cases. At least 3,705,130 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 160,496 deaths from 5,566,049 cases, India with 123,611 deaths from 8,313,876 cases, Mexico with 92,593 deaths from 938,405 cases and the United Kingdom with 47,250 deaths from 1,073,882 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 105 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 105, Spain 78, Brazil 76.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,087 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,061 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean have 404,841 deaths from 11,369,311 cases, Europe 288,510 deaths from 11,293,393 infections, and the United States and Canada 242,890 deaths from 9,627,327 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.