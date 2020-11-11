Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,275,113 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 51,531,660 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 33,300,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 10,601 new deaths and 662,214 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,535, followed by France with 1,220 and Mexico with 587.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 239,695 deaths from 10,258,090 cases. At least 3,961,873 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 162,829 deaths from 5,700,044 cases, India with 127,571 deaths from 8,636,011 cases, Mexico with 95,842 deaths from 978,531 cases, and the United Kingdom with 49,770 deaths from 1,233,775 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 117 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 106, Spain 85, Brazil 77.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,267 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,187 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 415,236 deaths from 11,731,619 cases, Europe 317,525 deaths from 13,339,600 infections, and the United States and Canada 250,317 deaths from 10,529,759 cases.

Asia has reported 178,782 deaths from 11,187,597 cases, the middle East 66,350 deaths from 2,805,533 cases, Africa 45,962 deaths from 1,907,595 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 29,962 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.