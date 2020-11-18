Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,339,130 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 55,614,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 35,645,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 10,724 new deaths and 590,690 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,313 new deaths, followed by France with 1,219 and Italy with 731.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 248,707 deaths from 11,360,125 cases. At least 4,293,640 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 166,699 deaths from 5,911,758 cases, India with 130,993 deaths from 8,912,907 cases, Mexico with 99,026 deaths from 1,011,153 cases, and the United Kingdom with 52,745 deaths from 1,410,732 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 124 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 107, Spain with 89 and Argentina with 80.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,369 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,411 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 426,839 deaths from 12,163,009 cases, Europe 348,711 deaths from 15,172,363 infections, and the United States and Canada 259,777 deaths from 11,664,823 cases.

Asia has reported 183,922 deaths from 11,589,648 cases, the middle East 70,968 deaths from 2,993,803 cases, Africa 47,972 deaths from 2,000,762 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,064 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.