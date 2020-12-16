Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,636,687 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 73,462,340 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 47,202,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Tuesday, 13,816 new deaths and 709,087 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,813, followed by Brazil with 964 and Germany with 952.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 303,867 deaths from 16,725,039 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 182,799 deaths from 6,970,034 cases, India with 144,096 deaths from 9,932,547 cases, Mexico with 115,099 deaths from 1,267,202 cases, and Italy with 65,857 deaths from 1,870,576 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 157 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 112, Italy with 109, Bosnia-Herzegovina 105 and the Republic of North Macedonia 104.

Europe overall has 493,165 deaths from 22,744,336 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 475,226 deaths from 14,187,130 infections, and the United States and Canada 317,487 deaths from 17,198,195 cases.

Asia has reported 207,297 deaths from 13,206,184 cases, the middle East 85,505 deaths from 3,685,789 cases, Africa 57,064 deaths from 2,410,124 cases, and Oceania 943 deaths from 30,591 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.