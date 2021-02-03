UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Wednesday

Wed 03rd February 2021

Paris, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,253,813 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 103,827,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 63,195,000 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 15,406 new deaths and 490,708 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 3,673, followed by the United Kingdom with 1,449 and Brazil with 1,210.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 446,901 deaths from 26,435,696 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 226,309 deaths from 9,283,418 cases, Mexico with 159,533 deaths from 1,874,092 cases, India with 154,596 deaths from 10,777,284 cases, and the United Kingdom with 108,013 deaths from 3,852,623 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 183 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 170, the United Kingdom 159, Czech Republic 156 and Italy 148.

Europe overall has 751,095 deaths from 33,794,433 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 602,222 deaths from 19,085,319 infections, and the United States and Canada 467,114 deaths from 27,222,113 cases.

Asia has reported 241,939 deaths from 15,302,625 cases, the middle East 98,134 deaths from 4,792,618 cases, Africa 92,364 deaths from 3,598,193 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,723 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

