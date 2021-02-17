Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,419,730 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 109,464,770 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 67,145,900 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 10,983 new deaths and 369,780 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,400, followed by Mexico with 1,329 and Brazil with 1,167.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 488,081 deaths from 27,756,627 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 240,940 deaths from 9,921,981 cases, Mexico with 175,986 deaths from 2,004,575 cases, India with 155,913 deaths from 10,937,320 cases, and the United Kingdom with 118,195 deaths from 4,058,468 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 188 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 181, the United Kingdom 174, the Czech Republic 174 and Italy 156.

Europe overall has 813,293 deaths from 35,853,238 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 645,812 deaths from 20,308,244 infections, and the United States and Canada 509,440 deaths from 28,586,134 cases.

Asia has reported 249,467 deaths from 15,756,115 cases, the middle East 101,356 deaths from 5,155,751 cases, Africa 99,415 deaths from 3,773,369 cases, and Oceania 947 deaths from 31,925 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.