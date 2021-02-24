Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,486,116 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 112,079,230 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 67,803,500 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 11,665 new deaths and 415,997 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,306 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,386 and Mexico with 1,273.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 502,681 deaths from 28,261,619 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 248,529 deaths from 10,257,875 cases, Mexico with 181,809 deaths from 2,052,266 cases, India with 156,567 deaths from 11,030,176 cases, and the United Kingdom with 121,305 deaths from 4,134,639 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 189 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 184, Slovenia 182, United Kingdom 179 and Italy 159.

Europe overall has 837,871 deaths from 36,864,119 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 664,682 deaths from 20,900,691 infections, and the United States and Canada 524,428 deaths from 29,112,869 cases.

Asia has reported 253,080 deaths from 15,977,756 cases, the middle East 102,941 deaths from 5,344,396 cases, Africa 102,167 deaths from 3,847,262 cases, and Oceania 947 deaths from 32,140 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.