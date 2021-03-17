Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,671,720 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 120,667,410 cases of coronavirus have been registered. This number is lower than the number issues Tuesday due to a data entry error.

The vast majority of infected people have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 10,149 new deaths and 491,222 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,841 new deaths, followed by the United States with 1,242 and Italy 502.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 536,922 deaths from 29,549,556 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 282.127 deaths from 11,603,535 cases, Mexico with 195,119 deaths from 2,169,007 cases, India with 159,044 deaths from 11,438,734 cases, and the United Kingdom with 125,690 deaths from 4,268,821 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 223 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 195, Slovenia 189, United Kingdom 185 and Montenegro 183.

Europe overall has 904,677 deaths from 40,352,969 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 725,270 deaths from 22,991,917 infections, and the United States and Canada 559.436 deaths from 30.464.251 cases.

Asia has reported 263.976 deaths from 16.749.606 cases, the middle East 108.978 deaths from 6.020.085 cases, Africa 108.420 deaths from 4.054.928 cases, and Oceania 963 deaths from 33.661 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.