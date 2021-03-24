UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:31 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,735,411 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 124,167,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 11,169 new deaths and 531,792 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,251 new deaths, followed by United States with 869 and Mexico with 809.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 543,849 deaths from 29,923,094 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 298,676 deaths from 12,130,019 cases, Mexico with 199,048 deaths from 2,203,041 cases, India with 160,441 deaths from 11,734,058 cases, and Britain with 126,284 deaths from 4,307,304 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 236 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 196, Montenegro 194, Hungary 194 and Slovenia 192.

Europe overall has 928,153 deaths from 41,865,111 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 750,351 deaths from 23,813,265 infections, and the United States and Canada 566,579 deaths from 30,864,115 cases.

Asia has reported 267,511 deaths from 17,212,349 cases, the middle East 111,326 deaths from 6,250,679 cases, Africa 110,517 deaths from 4,126,929 cases, and Oceania 974 deaths from 35,179 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

