Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,214,847 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 262,269,390 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 8,951 new deaths and 749,945 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,809 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,226 and Poland with 570.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 780,233 deaths from 48,557,723 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 614,681 deaths from 22,094,459 cases, India with 469,247 deaths from 34,596,776 cases, Mexico with 294,246 deaths from 3,887,873 cases, and Russia with 276,419 deaths from 9,669,718 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 610 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 408, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 384, Montenegro with 367, Republic of North Macedonia with 364, Hungary with 357 and Czech Republic with 310.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,540,938 deaths from 46,680,781 cases, Europe 1,524,902 deaths from 84,715,929 infections, and Asia 898,262 deaths from 57,244,647 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 809,913 deaths from 50,349,521 cases, Africa 222,850 deaths from 8,652,693 cases, middle East 214,684 deaths from 14,315,007 cases, and Oceania 3,298 deaths from 310,819 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.