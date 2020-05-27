Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 350,608 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 5,605,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,222,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States the worst-hit country with 98,929 deaths from 1,681,418 cases. At least 384,902 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 37,048 deaths from 265,227 cases, Italy with 32,955 from 230,555 cases, France at 28,530 deaths and 182,772 cases and Spain with 27,117 deaths and 236,259 cases.

Spain on Monday revised down its death toll by 2,000 after it said some fatalities were counted twice or wrongly attributed to the virus.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,993 cases. It has 78,280 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 173,948 deaths from 2,067,069 cases, the United States and Canada have 105,664 deaths from 1,768,065 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 43,458 deaths from 803,778 cases, Asia 14,794 deaths from 477,600 cases, the middle East 9,017 deaths from 360,799 cases, Africa 3,596 deaths from 119,236 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,497 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.