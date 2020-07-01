Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

Paris, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 511,312 people since the outbreak last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 10,509,550 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,302,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases. The United States is the worst-hit country with 127,425 deaths from 2,636,538 cases. At least 720,631 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 59,594 deaths from 1,402,041 cases, the United Kingdom with 43,730 deaths from 312,654 cases, Italy with 34,767 deaths from 240,578 cases, and France with 29,843 deaths from 201,208 cases.

Europe overall has 197,257 deaths from 2,740,682 cases, the United States and Canada 136,060 deaths from 2,685,179 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 116,459 deaths from 2,587,730 cases, Asia 35,023 deaths from 1,322,495 cases, middle East 16,278 deaths from 759,198 cases, Africa 10,102 deaths from 404,945 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,328 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.