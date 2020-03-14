UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1700 GMT Friday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 140,720, with 5,347 deaths, across 124 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT on Thursday, 9,265 new cases and 422 new deaths have been reported globally.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,813 cases, of which 3,176 were fatal. There have been 20 new infections and seven deaths since 1700 GMT Thursday, while 64,111 people have recovered from the virus.

Outside China, a total of 59,915 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 2,171 deaths. That includes 9,245 new cases, with 415 new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (1,266 deaths out of 17,660 cases), Iran (514 deaths, 11,364 cases), Spain (120 deaths and 4,209 cases) and South Korea (67 deaths, 7,979 cases).

Since 1700 GMT on Thursday, Ukraine, Sudan, India and Norway announced their first deaths, while Khazakstan, Ghana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Gabon and Kenya confirmed their first cases.

Asia recorded a total at 1700 GMT Thursday of 91,154 cases (3,278 deaths), Europe 34,708 cases (1,491 deaths), the middle East 12,371 cases (525 deaths), US and Canada 1,839 cases (41 deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 284 cases (three deaths), Oceania 189 cases (three deaths), Africa 183 cases (six deaths).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

