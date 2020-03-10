UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1700 GMT Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Monday

Paris, France, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 113,255, including 3,964 deaths, across 101 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Monday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT on Sunday, 4,233 new cases and 173 new deaths have been reported.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,735 cases, of which 3,119 were fatal. There have been 40 new infections and 22 deaths since 1700 GMT Sunday.

Outside China, a total of 32,520 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 845 deaths.

Some 4,193 cases are new, with 151 new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (9,172 cases, 463 deaths), South Korea (7,382 cases, 51 deaths), Iran (7,161 cases, 237 deaths) and France (1,191 cases, 21 deaths).

Since 1700 GMT on Sunday, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Iraq and Switzerland have recorded new deaths.

Germany registered its first two deaths. Albania and Cyprus confirmed the first coronavirus cases on their territory.

Asia recorded a total at 1700 GMT Monday of 89,913 cases (3,188 deaths), Europe 14,868 cases (511 deaths), the middle East 7,576 cases (244 deaths), US and Canada 614 cases (16 deaths), Oceania 98 cases (three deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 93 cases (one death), Africa 93 cases (one death).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related Topics

Africa World Iran Europe China Canada Iraq France Hong Kong Macau Albania Italy United Kingdom South Korea Switzerland Cyprus Middle East December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

46 minutes ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

1 hour ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

3 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.