Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Monday

Paris, France, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 113,255, including 3,964 deaths, across 101 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Monday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT on Sunday, 4,233 new cases and 173 new deaths have been reported.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,735 cases, of which 3,119 were fatal. There have been 40 new infections and 22 deaths since 1700 GMT Sunday.

Outside China, a total of 32,520 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 845 deaths.

Some 4,193 cases are new, with 151 new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (9,172 cases, 463 deaths), South Korea (7,382 cases, 51 deaths), Iran (7,161 cases, 237 deaths) and France (1,191 cases, 21 deaths).

Since 1700 GMT on Sunday, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Iraq and Switzerland have recorded new deaths.

Germany registered its first two deaths. Albania and Cyprus confirmed the first coronavirus cases on their territory.

Asia recorded a total at 1700 GMT Monday of 89,913 cases (3,188 deaths), Europe 14,868 cases (511 deaths), the middle East 7,576 cases (244 deaths), US and Canada 614 cases (16 deaths), Oceania 98 cases (three deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 93 cases (one death), Africa 93 cases (one death).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).