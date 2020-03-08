Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Saturday

Paris, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 104,901, including 3,556 deaths, across 95 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Saturday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Friday, 4,059 new cases and 100 new deaths were reported.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,651 cases, of which 3,070 were fatal. There were 99 new infections and 28 deaths there since 1700 GMT Friday.

Outside China, a total of 24,250 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 486 deaths.

There have been 3,960 new cases and 72 new deaths outside China since 1700 GMT Friday.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (6,767 cases, 44 deaths), Iran (5,823 cases, 145 deaths), Italy (5,883 cases, 233 deaths) and Germany (785 cases, no deaths).

Since Friday 1700 GMT, Britain, China, France, Iraq, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States have recorded new deaths while Colombia, Costa Rica and the Maldives confirmed the first cases on their soil.

Asia recorded a total at 1700 GMT Friday of 89,044 cases (3,131 deaths), Europe 9,274 cases (258 deaths), middle East 6,147 cases (149 deaths), US and Canada 264 cases (16 deaths), Oceania 76 cases (two deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 51 cases, Africa 45 cases.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).