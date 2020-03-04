UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1700 GMT Tuesday

Wed 04th March 2020

Paris, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 92,722, including 3,155 deaths, across 77 countries and territories by 1700 GMT Tuesday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Monday, 2,566 new contaminations were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,151 cases, of which 2,943 were fatal. There were 125 new infections and 31 deaths there between 1700 GMT Monday and 1700 GMT Tuesday.

Outside of China, a total of 12,571 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 212 deaths.

There have been 2,441 new cases outside China since Monday at 1700 GMT.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (5,186 cases, 28 deaths, 851 new cases), Italy (2,502 cases, 79 deaths, 466 new cases), Iran (2,336 cases, 77 deaths, 835 new cases) and Japan (268 cases, 12 deaths, 14 new cases).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

