Coronavirus Toll At 1700 GMT Wednesday

Paris, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 94,810, including 3,245 deaths, across 81 countries and territories by 1700 GMT on Wednesday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Tuesday, 2,089 new contaminations and 90 new deaths were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,270 cases, of which 2,981 were fatal. There were 119 new infections and 38 deaths there between 1700 GMT Tuesday and 1700 GMT Wednesday.

Outside of China, a total of 14,540 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 264 deaths.

There have been 1,970 new cases and 52 new deaths outside China since Tuesday at 1700 GMT.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (5,621 cases, 32 deaths), Italy (3,089 cases, 107 deaths), Iran (2,922 cases, 92 deaths) and Japan (287 cases, 12 deaths).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

