Coronavirus toll at 1700GMT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of new coronavirus cases in the world rose to 82,560, including 2,813 deaths, across 50 countries and territories by 1700 GMT on Thursday, according to a report gathered by AFP from official sources.

In the 24 hours since the previous count at 1700GMT on Wednesday, 1,296 new contaminations were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 78,497 cases, of which 2,747 were fatal. There were 433 new infections between 1700GMT Wednesday and 1700GMT Thursday.

A further 4,063 cases had been recorded around the world, including 66 deaths and 863 new cases.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (1,766 cases, 13 deaths, 505 new cases), Italy (528 cases, 14 deaths, 128 new cases), Iran (245 cases, 26 deaths, 106 new cases) and Japan (187 cases, 8 deaths, 17 new cases).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases on the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).