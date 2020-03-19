UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1830 GMT Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1830 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 209,500 with 8,784 deaths, across 150 countries and territories at 1830 GMT Wednesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT on Tuesday there were 948 new deaths reported and 18,313 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

The countries with the most new deaths since Tuesday at 1700 are Italy (475), Iran (147) and Spain (107).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the outbreak emerged in late December, has to date declared 80,894 cases, including 3,237 deaths, with 69,601 people recovered.

The country declared 13 new cases and 11 new fatalities since Tuesday.

Outside China, there have been 5,547 deaths by 1830 GMT Wednesday -- 937 new fatalities since Tuesday 1700 GMT -- out of 128,609 cases, of which 18,300 were new.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with a total of 2,978 deaths (35,713 cases), Iran with 1,135 fatalities (17,161 cases), Spain with 598 deaths (13,716 cases) and France with 264 deaths (9,134 cases).

Since 1700 GMT Tuesday, San Marino, Turkey, Bangladesh, Moldova, Cuba, Burkina Faso, and Slovenia confirmed their first deaths. Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro, Djibouti and The Gambia all reported their first cases.

