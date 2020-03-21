Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 258,930 with 11,129 deaths, across 163 countries and territories at 1900 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1900 GMT on Thursday, there were 1,303 new deaths reported and 26,250 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy listed the most deaths over the past 24 hours with 627 new fatalities, ahead of 235 for Spain and 149 for Iran.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the outbreak emerged in late December, has to date declared 80,976 cases, including 3,248 deaths, with 71,150 people recovered. The country declared 48 new cases and three new fatalities since Thursday.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, now has more fatalities than China with 4,032, as well as having 47,021 infections with 5,129 recoveries.

The third worst-hit country is Iran with 1,433 fatalities and 19,644 cases, followed by Spain with 1,002 deaths and 19,980 cases, and France with 450 deaths and 12,612 cases.

The United States has 205 deaths and 14,250 declared cases.

Since 1900 GMT Thursday, Peru, Serbia and Gabon announced their first fatalities, while Haiti, the US Virgin Islands, Madagascar, Cape Verde and the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia have reported their first cases.

By continent, Europe has listed 122,707 cases and 5,976 deaths to date, Asia 94,735 cases and 3,432 deaths, the middle East 22,110 cases and 1,452 deaths, the US and Canada together 14,927 cases with 214 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 2,633 cases with 25 deaths, Oceania 917 cases with seven deaths and Africa 907 cases with 23 deaths.