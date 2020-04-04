Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 57,474 on Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,082,470 declared cases have been registered in 188 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 205,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 14,681 fatalities, with 119,827 infections and 19,758 people recovered.

Spain has recorded 10,935 fatalities and 117,710 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,322 deaths and 81,620 cases, with 76,571 recoveries.

France has reported 6,507 deaths and 83,165 cases.

The United States has the highest official number of infected people with 261,438 diagnosed cases, 6,699 deaths and 9,428 recoveries.

Since 1900 GMT on Thursday, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Libya and the Northern Marianas have announced their first deaths.

Europe has listed 587,386 cases and 41,985 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 273,199 cases with 6,865 deaths, Asia 114,493 cases and 4,082 deaths, the middle East 67,739 cases and 3,451 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 25,839 cases with 735 deaths, Africa 7,592 cases with 323 deaths and Oceania 6,228 cases with 33 deaths.