Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 304,619 people since the outbreak, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1900 GMT Friday.

At least 4,491,730 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,571,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,981 deaths and 96,039 new cases have been recorded, with the most new fatalities reported in the United States with 1,759, Brazil with 844 and Britain with 384.

The US also has the highest number of deaths overall with 86,744 from 1,429,990 cases.

At least 246,414 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 33,998 deaths from 236,711 cases. It is followed by Italy with 31,610 deaths and 223,885 cases, France with 27,529 deaths and 178,870 infections and Spain with 27,459 fatalities and 230,183 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 77 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 59, Italy 52, Britain 50 and France 42.

Europe has a total of 164,137 deaths from 1,848,598 cases, the United States and Canada have 92,386 deaths and 1,504,523 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 25,690 deaths and 454,107 cases, Asia has 11,696 deaths and 336,428 cases, the middle East has 7,983 deaths and 262,778 cases, Africa has 2,601 deaths from 76,941 cases, and Oceania 126 deaths from 8,363 cases.