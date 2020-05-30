UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 362,028 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Friday.

At least 5,862,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,420,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 102,201 deaths from 1,731,035 cases. At least 399,991 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 38,161 deaths from 271,222 cases, Italy with 33,229 deaths from 232,248 cases, France with 28,714 deaths and 186,797 cases and Spain with 27,121 deaths and 238,564 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,995 cases. It has 78,291 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 176,776 deaths from 2,114,912 cases, the United States and Canada have 109,230 deaths from 1,820,421 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 47,318 deaths from 891,506 cases, Asia 15,438 deaths from 509,891 cases, the middle East 9,258 deaths from 385,490 cases, Africa 3,876 deaths from 132,146 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,533 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

