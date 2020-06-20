Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 456,630 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Friday.

At least 8,555,330 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,952,400 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 118,758 deaths from 2,205,307 cases. At least 599,115 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 47,748 deaths from 978,142 cases, Britain with 42,461 deaths from 301,815 cases, Italy with 34,561 deaths from 238,011 cases and France with 29,617 deaths from 195,953 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,325 infections (up 32) with 78,398 recoveries.

Europe overall has 191,932 deaths from 2,489,195 cases, the United States and Canada have 127,145 deaths from 2,305,872 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 89,327 deaths from 1,887,950 cases, Asia 27,563 deaths from 963,782 cases, the middle East 12,994 deaths from 618,797 infections, Africa 7,538 deaths from 280,922 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,817 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

