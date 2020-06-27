UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 490,771 people since emerging in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Friday.

At least 9,684,490 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,806,500 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT Thursday, 6,728 new deaths and 176,060 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,494, followed by Brazil with 1,141 fatalities and Mexico with 736.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 124,732 deaths from 2,444,483 cases. At least 663,652 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 54,971 deaths from 1,228,114 cases, Britain with 43,414 deaths from 309,360 cases, Italy with 34,708 deaths from 239,961 cases, and France with 29,778 deaths from 199,343 cases.

Among the countries hardest hit, Belgium has the worst death rate per head of population with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 64, Spain 61, Italy 57 and Sweden 52.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,462 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 78,439 recoveries.

Europe overall has 195,397 deaths from 2,612,452 cases, the United States and Canada 133,285 deaths from 2,547,218 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 106,023 deaths from 2,301,516 cases, Asia 31,928 deaths from 1,158,089 cases, middle East 14,912 deaths from 705,565 cases, Africa 9,093 deaths from 350,609 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,047 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy Brazil Belgium United States Sweden Mexico Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

Hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places ..

6 minutes ago

NDMA finishes ninth tranche's dispatch to federati ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Invites Macron to Visit Russia

7 minutes ago

One more dies of COVID-19 taking death toll to 17

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.