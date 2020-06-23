Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT is 469,060: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 469,060 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT the other day.

At least 9,017,010 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,223,800 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

In the past 24 hours, 3,666 deaths and 125,049 cases have been recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Mexico with 1,044, followed by Brazil with 641, and India with 445.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 120,106 deaths from 2,292,867 cases. At least 622,133 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 50,617 deaths from 1,085,038 cases, United Kingdom with 42,647 deaths from 305,289 cases, Italy with 34,657 deaths from 238,720 cases, and France with 29,663 deaths from 197,251 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 63, Spain 61, Italy 57, and Sweden 51.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,396 cases (18 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,413 recoveries.

Europe overall has 193,058 deaths from 2,540,198 cases, the United States and Canada 128,578 deaths from 2,394,443 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 95,968 deaths from 2,064,546 cases, Asia 29,432 deaths from 1,046,831 cases, middle East 13,765 deaths from 653,824 cases, Africa 8,128 deaths from 308,266 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,908 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.