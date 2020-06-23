UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Is 469,060: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:40 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT is 469,060: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 469,060 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT the other day.

At least 9,017,010 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,223,800 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

In the past 24 hours, 3,666 deaths and 125,049 cases have been recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Mexico with 1,044, followed by Brazil with 641, and India with 445.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 120,106 deaths from 2,292,867 cases. At least 622,133 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 50,617 deaths from 1,085,038 cases, United Kingdom with 42,647 deaths from 305,289 cases, Italy with 34,657 deaths from 238,720 cases, and France with 29,663 deaths from 197,251 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 63, Spain 61, Italy 57, and Sweden 51.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,396 cases (18 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,413 recoveries.

Europe overall has 193,058 deaths from 2,540,198 cases, the United States and Canada 128,578 deaths from 2,394,443 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 95,968 deaths from 2,064,546 cases, Asia 29,432 deaths from 1,046,831 cases, middle East 13,765 deaths from 653,824 cases, Africa 8,128 deaths from 308,266 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,908 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Belgium United States Sweden Mexico Middle East May December Sunday From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

9 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

10 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

9 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.