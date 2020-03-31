UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 36,674 on Monday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than two-thirds of the deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Europe.

A total 757,940 declared cases have been registered in 184 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 148,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 11,591 fatalities, with 101,739 infections and 14,620 people recovered.

Spain has recorded 7,340 fatalities, including 812 in the past 24 hours, and 85,195 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,304 deaths and 81,470 cases, with 75,448 recoveries. It has recorded 31 new infections and four new deaths since Sunday.

France has reported 3,024 deaths and 44,550 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 153,246 diagnosed cases, 2,828 deaths and 5,545 recoveries. US cases have soared from 41,511 one week ago.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, Angola announced its first death and Botswana has reported its first case.

Europe has listed 413,832 cases and 26,543 deaths to date, Asia 106,891 cases and 3,837 deaths, the middle East 51,377 cases and 2,856 deaths, the US and Canada together have 160,532 cases with 2,898 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 15,334 cases with 357 deaths, Africa 5,113 cases with 163 deaths and Oceania 4,865 cases with 20 deaths.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe China Canada Hong Kong Macau Botswana United States Angola Middle East February December Sunday From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

37 minutes ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

55 minutes ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

1 hour ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

1 hour ago

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.