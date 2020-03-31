Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 36,674 on Monday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than two-thirds of the deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Europe.

A total 757,940 declared cases have been registered in 184 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 148,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 11,591 fatalities, with 101,739 infections and 14,620 people recovered.

Spain has recorded 7,340 fatalities, including 812 in the past 24 hours, and 85,195 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,304 deaths and 81,470 cases, with 75,448 recoveries. It has recorded 31 new infections and four new deaths since Sunday.

France has reported 3,024 deaths and 44,550 cases.

The United States has the highest number of infected people with 153,246 diagnosed cases, 2,828 deaths and 5,545 recoveries. US cases have soared from 41,511 one week ago.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, Angola announced its first death and Botswana has reported its first case.

Europe has listed 413,832 cases and 26,543 deaths to date, Asia 106,891 cases and 3,837 deaths, the middle East 51,377 cases and 2,856 deaths, the US and Canada together have 160,532 cases with 2,898 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 15,334 cases with 357 deaths, Africa 5,113 cases with 163 deaths and Oceania 4,865 cases with 20 deaths.