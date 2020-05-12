Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 283,978 people since the outbreak, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1900 GMT on Monday.

At least 4,148,350 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,396,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, there have been 3,294 confirmed deaths and 77,313 new cases. The United States registered most deaths with 836, Brazil was next with 496 and then France with 263.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 79,894 out of 1,339,819 cases.

At least 216,169 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 32,065 deaths from 223,060 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 30,739 deaths and 219,814 cases, Spain with 26,744 fatalities and 227,436 infections and France with 26,643 deaths and 177,423 cases.

Belgium is the country with the most cases as a proportion of its population with 75 deaths per 100,000, followed by Spain (57), Italy (51), Britain (47) and France (41).

Europe has a total of 157,271 deaths from 1,756,578 cases, the United States and Canada have 84,950 deaths and 1,409,724 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 20,909 deaths and 375,280 cases, Asia has 10,749 deaths and 301,143 cases, the middle East has 7,656 deaths and 232,009 cases, Africa has 2,318 deaths from 65,338 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8,285 cases.