UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 316,333 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Monday.

At least 4,759,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,711,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,719 deaths and 77,737 new cases have been recorded, with the most new fatalities reported in the United States with 667, Brazil with 485 and Britain with 160.

The US also has the highest number of deaths overall with 89,874 from 1,496,509 cases. At least 272,265 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 34,796 deaths from 246,406 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 32,007 deaths and 225,886 cases, France with 28,239 deaths and 179,938 infections and Spain with 27,709 fatalities and 231,606 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium, with 78 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 59, Italy 53, Britain 51 and France 43.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,954 cases. It has 78,238 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 167,402 deaths from 1,908,708 cases, the United States and Canada have 95,806 deaths and 1,574,525 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 29,522 deaths and 526,414 cases, Asia has 12,449 deaths and 366,429 cases, the middle East has 8,234 deaths and 288,554 cases, Africa has 2,793 deaths from 86,618 cases, and Oceania 127 deaths from 8,402 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy Brazil Belgium United States Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

41 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders police to resolve issue o ..

3 minutes ago

Dutch court grants iconic vodka brand seizures in ..

3 minutes ago

Vienna Philharmonic says no increased virus risk f ..

3 minutes ago

Saliva on ball, neutral umpires set to be axed due ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.