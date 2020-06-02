Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 373,439 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Monday.

At least 6,220,110 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,599,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 104,658 deaths from 1,797,457 cases. At least 444,758 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 39,045 deaths from 276,332 cases, Italy with 33,475 deaths from 233,197 cases, Brazil with 29,314 deaths and 514,849 cases and France with 28,833 deaths and 189,220 cases.

Among the countries with the highest death rate from the virus, Belgium has recorded 82 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 58, Britain with 57, Italy with 55 and France with 44 per 100,000.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,017 infections. It has 78,307 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 179,040 deaths from 2,166,993 cases, the United States and Canada have 112,038 deaths from 1,889,104 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 51,658 deaths from 1,029,284 cases, Asia 16,629 deaths from 560,866 cases, the middle East 9,628 deaths from 413,951 cases, Africa 4,314 deaths from 151,339 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,574 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.