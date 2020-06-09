Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 404,245 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Monday.

At least 7,065,200 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,078,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

Since 1900 GMT Sunday, 3,577 new deaths and 111,425 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 734, Chile with 653 and Brazil with 525.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 110,771 deaths from 1,951,111 cases. At least 506,367 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,597 deaths from 287,399 cases, Brazil with 36,455 deaths from 691,758 infections, Italy with 33,964 deaths from 235,278 cases, and France with 29,209 deaths from 191,185 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 83 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 60, Spain 58, Italy 56 and Sweden 46.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,040 infections with 78,341 recoveries.

Europe overall has 183,985 deaths from 2,291,003 cases, the United States and Canada have 118,641 deaths from 2,047,260 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 65,889 deaths from 1,335,035 cases, Asia 19,679 deaths from 700,719 cases, the middle East 10,640 deaths from 488,737 cases, Africa 5,280 deaths from 193,802 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,645 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.