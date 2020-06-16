UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 434,214 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Monday.

At least 7,970,180 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,603,600 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 115,896 deaths from 2,103,750 cases. At least 561,816 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 43,332 deaths from 867,624 infections, Britain with 41,736 deaths from 296,857 cases, Italy with 34,371 deaths from 237,290 cases, and France with 29,436 deaths from 194,175 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,181 infections with 78,370 recoveries.

Belgium has the highest per capita death toll with 83 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain at 61, Spain at 58, Italy at 57 and Sweden at 48.

Europe overall has 188,085 deaths from 2,417,902 cases, the United States and Canada have 124,114 deaths from 2,202,820 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 79,877 deaths from 1,660,695 cases, Asia 23,503 deaths from 865,000 cases, the middle East 11,950 deaths from 569,347 cases, Africa 6,554 deaths from 245,692 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,731 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

