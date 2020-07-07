Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 535,025 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Monday.

At least 11,522,750 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,016,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, 3,172 new deaths and 177,799 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 602 new deaths, followed by India with 425, and the United States (362).

The United States is the worst-hit country with 130,080 deaths from 2,910,023 cases. At least 906,763 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 64,867 deaths from 1,603,055 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,236 deaths from 285,768 cases, Italy with 34,869 deaths from 241,819 cases, and Mexico with 30,639 deaths from 256,848 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 65, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 54.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,557 cases (4 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,518 recoveries.

Europe overall has 199,642 deaths from 2,741,163 cases, the United States and Canada 138,812 deaths from 3,015,788 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 128,315 deaths from 2,926,327 cases, Asia 38,543 deaths from 1,509,538 cases, the middle East 18,170 deaths from 839,517 cases, Africa 11,408 deaths from 480,312 cases, and Oceania 135 deaths from 10,111 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.