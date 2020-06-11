Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 412,926 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 7,294,130 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,227,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

Since 1900 GMT on Tuesday, 5,015 new deaths and 125,128 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,272, the United States with 1,027, and Mexico with 596.

The United States is the worst hit country overall with 112,402 deaths from 1,989,521 cases. At least 524,855 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest hit countries are Britain with 41,128 deaths from 290,143 cases, Brazil with 38,406 deaths from 739,503 infections, Italy with 34,114 deaths from 235,763 cases, and France with 29,319 deaths from 191,939 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 83 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 61, Spain 58, Italy 56 and Sweden 47.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,046 infections with 78,357 recoveries.

Europe overall has 185,616 deaths from 2,324,672 cases, the United States and Canada have 120,410 deaths from 2,086,586 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 69,604 deaths from 1,418,206 cases, Asia 20,639 deaths from 738,416 cases, the middle East 10,968 deaths from 510,454 cases, Africa 5,558 deaths from 207,142 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,663 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.