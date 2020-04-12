Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 107,064 on Saturday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,745,290 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 344,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Italy, which recorded its first death in late February, has had the most fatalities with 19,468 from 152,271 infections.

The toll in the United States is not far behind with 19,882 deaths, and it has most infections in the world with 514,415.

Spain has recorded 16,353 fatalities from 161,852 infections. France has reported 13,832 deaths and 129,654 infections followed by Britain with 9,875 deaths and 78,991 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,339 deaths and 81,953 cases, with 77,525 recoveries. It reported just three new deaths and 46 new cases since 1900 GMT Friday.

Europe has listed 898,273 cases and 73,948 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 537,612 cases with 20,560 deaths, Asia 134,227 cases and 4,734 deaths, the middle East 96,597 cases and 4,649 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 57,797 cases with 2,381 deaths, Africa 13,297 cases with 726 deaths and Oceania 7,496 cases with 66 deaths.