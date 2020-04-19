UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 157,539 on Saturday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT.

More than 2,289,500 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 502,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 37,659 with 716,883 infections.

At least 59,984 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most-affected country with 23,227 deaths and 175,925 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 20,043 fatalities and 191,726 confirmed infections, France with 19,323 deaths and 151,793 infections and Britain with 15,464 deaths and 114,217 cases.

Europe has listed 1,136,742 cases and 100,505 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 750,063 cases with 39,165 deaths, Asia 160,468 cases with 6,882 deaths, the middle East 121,378 cases with 5,465 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 92,445 cases with 4,384 deaths, Africa 20,577 cases with 1,052 deaths and Oceania 7,835 cases with 86 deaths.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Spain United States Middle East December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

2 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

2 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

3 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

2 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.