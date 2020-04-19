Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 157,539 on Saturday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT.

More than 2,289,500 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 502,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 37,659 with 716,883 infections.

At least 59,984 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most-affected country with 23,227 deaths and 175,925 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 20,043 fatalities and 191,726 confirmed infections, France with 19,323 deaths and 151,793 infections and Britain with 15,464 deaths and 114,217 cases.

Europe has listed 1,136,742 cases and 100,505 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 750,063 cases with 39,165 deaths, Asia 160,468 cases with 6,882 deaths, the middle East 121,378 cases with 5,465 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 92,445 cases with 4,384 deaths, Africa 20,577 cases with 1,052 deaths and Oceania 7,835 cases with 86 deaths.