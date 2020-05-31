Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 366,581 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Saturday.

At least 5,990,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,491,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

Since the last count at 1900 GMT on Friday, there have been 4,517 new deaths and 125,445 new cases worldwide.

The countries with the highest fatalities in the last 24 hours were the United States with 1,152 deaths, followed by Brazil at 1,124 and Mexico at 371.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 103,353 deaths from 1,758,304 cases. At least 406,446 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 38,376 deaths from 272,826 cases, Italy with 33,340 deaths from 232,664 cases, France with 28,771 deaths and 188,625 cases and Brazil with 27,878 deaths and 465,166 cases.

Among the countries with the highest death rate from the virus, Belgium has suffered 82 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 58, Britain with 57, Italy with 55 and France with 44 per 100,000.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,999 infections. It has 78,302 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 177,595 deaths from 2,135,170 cases, the United States and Canada have 110,488 deaths from 1,848,465 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 49,089 deaths from 937,284 cases, Asia 15,885 deaths from 526,070 cases, the middle East 9,374 deaths from 394,899 cases, Africa 4,018 deaths from 140,155 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,555 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.