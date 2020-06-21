Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 461,665 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Saturday.

At least 8,742,490 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,064,300 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Friday, 4,743 new deaths and 183,333 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,206, followed by the United States with 702, and Mexico with 647.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 119,460 deaths from 2,240,617 cases. At least 606,715 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 48,954 deaths from 1,032,913 cases; Britain with 42,589 deaths from 303,110 cases; Italy with 34,610 deaths from 238,275 cases; and France with 29,633 deaths from 196,594 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 63, Spain 61, Italy 57, and Sweden 50.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,352 infections (up 27 since Friday) with 78,410 recoveries.

Europe overall has 192,432 deaths from 2,506,305 cases, the United States and Canada 127,915 deaths from 2,341,576 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 91,835 deaths from 1,966,918 cases, Asia 28,255 deaths from 992,857 cases, middle East 13,260 deaths from 630,463 cases, Africa 7,837 deaths from 295,528 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,846 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.